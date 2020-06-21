A Dubai Samaritan Offers His Hotel Free For Families Leaving The UAE

A good Samaritan Luke James has offered families to stay at the Zabeel House Hotel free for four weeks, in order to prepare for their departure from the UAE.

Some expatriate families are moving back to their respective countries due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The process of leaving can be stressful and heavy with mounting loans and bills to pay off.

I’m not sure how many of you know Luke at Zaabeel House in the Greens but a finer guy you couldn’t meet and he has some great bars and restaurants, get in and support pic.twitter.com/XHpwvAqukj

Luke James offers his support in whatever way he can

Luke James said he was pretty down about some of the stories about families leaving the UAE and felt compelled to do something in a small but helpful way.

He said all the families you need to do is to pay an AED15 tourism fee per night or AED30 for two rooms. Which is up to 56 rooms per night to help ease the pressure, said James.

The Zabeel House Hotel is conveniently located in The Greens, which will make it easier to complete paying DEWA bills, closing bank accounts, and saying goodbyes to loved ones.

James’s support might be small to him, but it will be a BIG help to many families right now.

For further information please contact luke.james@jumeirah.com