A Dubai Teacher Just Got The BEST Drive-By Birthday Surprise
Kids have not been in school for months, but have they forgotten their teachers?
We imagine there might be some selective memory loss, but in this particular case, not only did Dubai students remember it was their teacher’s birthday, Year 6 at Hartland actually arranged a drive-by surprise for their numbero uno.
How thoughtful is that?!
For Mr Slack’s birthday, pupils and parents of the school got together for a drive-by, with some dropping little gift bags on the way.
Slack is a Dubai teacher at Hartland International, and it’s amazing to see what an impression he has clearly made on the kids
When year 6 children miss their teacher they do a drive by his apartment for his birthday. Just heartwarming from @hartland for Mr Slack. #Greatteachers are so loved and valued. #InThisTogetherDubai @KHDA @COBISorg @BSMEorg @TheNationalUAE #schoolscompared #whichschool_UAE pic.twitter.com/hNKcA3E6U8
— Fiona Cottam (@Principal_HIS) June 9, 2020
What a great memory!
What a great thing to do and what a memory for both your teacher and children! #COVIDplus
— Russell Smart (@rustysmart) June 9, 2020
Valid point, nice to see some positive stories for teachers rn
Dubai teachers are currently working remotely, with online classes scheduled until the end of the year. It’s unclear whether classes on campus will resume when the next school term kicks off in September.
In amongst all the negatives of COVID and teachers taking a bashing at times, this is wonderful. What an amazing memory for the teacher.
— Mr. D (@MrD_TeacherGuy) June 9, 2020