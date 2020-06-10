A Dubai Teacher Just Got The BEST Drive-By Birthday Surprise

Kids have not been in school for months, but have they forgotten their teachers?

We imagine there might be some selective memory loss, but in this particular case, not only did Dubai students remember it was their teacher’s birthday, Year 6 at Hartland actually arranged a drive-by surprise for their numbero uno.

How thoughtful is that?!

For Mr Slack’s birthday, pupils and parents of the school got together for a drive-by, with some dropping little gift bags on the way.

Slack is a Dubai teacher at Hartland International, and it’s amazing to see what an impression he has clearly made on the kids