8 Awesome Events Happening In The UAE This Weekend

It’s the weekend (finally!) and you’re about to be blown away by the sheer range of activity options you’ve got to choose from. Like what, you ask? Say ahoy! You can hop on board the Lovin Dubai Crusie, (this Saturday and ‘erry Saturday peeps!) take part in a mountain-biking marathon, (this one ain’t for newbies) hit some class new Saturday brunches and bear in mind: Australia Day falls on Sunday and if you want to lend a hand and aid bushfire relief in Dubai, you’ve got options. Here are all the amazing events happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend

8. Gahhhh! Robbie Williams is playing at The Pointe The entertainer is back. Known for being the ultimate stage talent, we expect no less than the best from the ex-Take That comes to The Pointe this Friday. Transport and ticket deets here.

7. Hop onboard The Lovin Dubai Cruise for a brill Saturday brunch partaayyyy For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

6. Support bushfire relief on Australia Day weekend Following months of devastating bushfires, now hail, dust storms and even floods are causing even more damage, as the ferocious bush fire season rages on. And the damage caused thus far is untold. In the last number of weeks, Dubai residents have been working hard to aid flood relief. And now, in time for Australia Day on Sunday, January 26, there are a couple of big events where you can show your support. Here are 3 ways you can support bushfire relief in Dubai in the next couple of days

5. An epic mountain bike event is happening Bikers, brace yourselves. A demanding long-distance cross-country marathon (XCM) race is coming! This will be a test of your endurance, where you’ll need to cover mountain terrain, taking in some incredible scenery along the way. Note: There are two categories, based on distance and difficulty. Find the start-line at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, all entrants get a goody bag, photo service, hydration and nutritional support along with manual timing. When? Friday, January 24 More info here

4. A full weekend of adventure at the JA Resorts and Hotels With the Omega Dubai Desert Classic happening this weekend, JA Resorts are putting on an amazing itinerary of events. On Friday, you can go horseriding, Saturday, try kayaking and Sunday is reserved for archery! Get your adventurous-spirits out to this activity-resort each and every day to give these a go! Cya there!

3. Torno Subito has a great new Saturday brunch This restaurant brings new meaning to beach chic. Step inside and you’re transported back to 1970s Italy, with funky retro artwork and decor, bright parasols, matching (beached) rowboats and changing stations, this spot is PERFECT for a long, lazy Saturday sprawl. And now it’s got a fab brunch! This is a taste of Italy, so the brunch menu is big on everything Italy does best. Think sharing style, with lots of pasta, bread, pizza, plus a fantastic Torno Subito speciality tiramisu and there’s even an adorable gelato cart. It does not get much cuter than this. How much? Prices from AED395 inclusive of Italian sharing menu with free-flowing drinks When? Saturday, 12pm – 4pm More deets about Torno Subito here.

2. Get on the road and visit Abu Dhabi – there’s so much going on! Each and every weekend, the capital has so much on offer, and whether you’ve visited once, twice, or more, you’ve still got so many reasons to visit. This weekend, in particular, has something for everyone. The Emirates Drift Championship, Bride Abu Dhabi, & Weekends at Al Hosn are all taking place. See Abu Dhabi Calendar and get the full lowdown on each.

