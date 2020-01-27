Dubai’s Crown Prince Tweeted That Kobe Bryant Inspired The Youth Of The UAE

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has given tribute to Kobe Bryant’s passing in his own way.

The Crown Prince took to his social media profiles to share a collage photo of the 41-year-old NBA champ who passed away following a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

As the world mourns the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, with hashtags trending, individuals’ sharing how Bryant inspired and shaped their love for the sport and celebrities offering condolences to the late star’s family- the Crown Prince did not shy away from expressing how he too, was inspired.