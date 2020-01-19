OPINION: International Media LOVES Painting Dubai In A Bad Light

This weekend, a fire erupted on a yacht just off the coast of Dubai. It took one hour to extinguish, three people were rescued and Dubai Media Office quickly shared footage of the blaze and followed up with a detailed report. Reuters, a highly regarded international news agency reported the fire and immediately linked it to recent rising tensions in the region, stating ‘concern that it could be coming from an oil tanker or a passenger ship, as tensions run high between Iran and the United States.’ The report is still there. A wild connection to make, that could immediately incite panic. International media are dishearteningly quick to report damaging information

Extremely disappointing to see an esteemed newswire such as Reuters reporting on fake news, linking a fire on a small yacht off Dubai’s coast, which was swiftly put out by Dubai Civil Defense, to oil tankers and tensions between the US and Iran. — منى غانم المري (@malmarri) January 17, 2020

And anutha’ one: A recent report accused the UAE of spying via a popular calling app In the same week that the UAE was accused of using ToTok as a spying app, a phone data scam suggested 12 million American phones were targeted by seemingly innocuous apps. An investigation by the New York Times showed data mines hold over 50 million location pings, tracking users whereabouts without their conscious consent. A scary report which smartphone users worldwide should be aware of. But from this side of the water, it felt like the report was eclipsed, just days later by the ToTok spying accusations, which have yet to be confirmed. (Google Play has even reinstated the app, after removing it for a short period amid the uproar.) It feels like the UAE continues to bear the brunt of negative media attention. And the list goes on. A domino effect of international news outlets, which cash in on Dubai as a good ‘bad news story’. Like the numerous examples where the UAE is shamed by media for incarcerating people… who have broken UAE laws. The negative slant is damaging to the UAE but the negativity isn’t welcomed here