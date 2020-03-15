د . إAEDSRر . س

FAKE NEWS: Emirates Is NOT Suspending All Flights

Emirates confirms there is no truth to the rumours circulating on social media that the airline will be suspending all flights on March 17.

The Dubai airline took to Twitter to dispel the rumours, confirming that flights will NOT be suspended.

Rumours have been circulating in line with numerous cancellations and postponements announced today, however, Emirates made a statement which will give peace of mind to any travellers who were planning to travel in the coming days.

Emirates is NOT suspending flights

