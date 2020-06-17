The 10 Best Pool Deals You Need To Try Right Now

We have been waiting for this day……. Even though pools in public places are reopening, pool parties and social gatherings are strictly prohibited. All public pools will be following social distancing guidelines and abiding by the Dubai Health Authority COVID-19 safety rules which include conducting temperature checks and having a two-metre gap. Only groups of five people are allowed. Summer officially starts on June 21 so here are the most popular hotels and clubs bringing back their pools. The post-coronavirus routine described by Lady Gaga

10. Escape the heat at Sofitel’s tropical pool Location: Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Take a time out and have a daycation at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. Sofitel has a special daycation offer for UAE residents. It includes all-day pool and beach access. Daytime access to a Luxury Sea View Room until sunset. For two adults it is AED500 including AED150 to spend on food and drinks. Also, enjoy a long romantic walk with your special someone on Sofitel’s 500-meter long private beach. For info on Sofitel Dubai The Palm click here.

9. Have a girls day out at Azure Beach Location: Rixos Premium, JBR Take you and your girl squad to Azure Beach at Rixos Premium in JBR and enjoy their lady’s day offer. Every Monday and Tuesday from 10 am, ladies have to pay AED50 to get 3 drink vouchers and pool and beach access. Azure Beach’s offer doesn’t stop there, on weekends it’s AED 100. Until June 30, Azure beach will have a Beach, Dine & Stay offer. It includes overnight accommodation which costs AED 790 for two-plus AED 500 credit to spend. For more info on Azure Beach click here.

7. Feel like Roman god at Caesar’s Neptune Pool Location: Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island Caesar’s Bluewater’s is celebrating the reopening of the Neptune Pool with special day passes. The Neptune Pool also includes of a 50-metre private beach and luxury poolside cabanas. While you’re there get treated like a Roman god with chilled towels, fresh fruit, and popsicles at your service. The prices start at AED150 on weekdays with AED100 food and drinks credit. On weekends it is AED245 with AED150 food and drink credit. For children, AED50 on weekdays and AED75 on weekends. Upgrade yourself to a luxurious private cabana that can accommodate up to five people. Its AED600 midweek and AED800 on weekends. Advance registration is required for pool and beach access. For more info here about Neptune Pool here

6. Have a staycation at Jumeirah Al Qasr and relax in their insta-worthy infinity pool Location: Madinat Jumeirah Daycations are the new normal for UAE residents and Jumeirah Al Qasr’s offers are going to put you in the mood for one. The hotel boasts of two-kilometer private beach and day access to a luxurious Jumeirah suite. The package also allows guests to dine at Jumeirah Al Qasr’s five-star restaurants. The hotel has recently launched a French Rivera themed Mediterranean pop-up restaurant. Jumeirah Al Qasr is also introducing a new pool 22-metre infinity pool called Celeste. The new pool comes equipped with a bar serving creatively concocted beverages, plant-based mocktails. Runaway from the daily hustle-bustle and enjoy rare views of the Arabian Gulf. For info on Jumeirah Al Qasr here and for reservations email.

5. Sit back and soak up the sun at Zero Gravity Location: Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina. The most awaited pool opening, Zero Gravity has finally reopened. It’s AED100 throughout Sunday to Thursday which fully redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends its AED150 which is also redeemable. For ladies, it’s free entry to the pool and beach until the end of August. Sun loungers are on a first-come-first-serve basis. All you need to do is bring your own towel and your set. For info on Zero Gravity here

4. Social distance and chill at Cove Beach Location: Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island At Cove Beach you’re spoilt for choice, you have three large pools and a private beach to choose from! For ladies, from 12 pm to 5 pm its unlimited rosé. Advance booking is a must and bring your own towel. For more info on Cove Beach here.

3. Treat yourself at Drift Beach Club’s luxurious pool Location: One&Only Royal Mirage. At Drift Beach Club, entrance prices are AED150 from Sunday to Thursday and on weekends its AED200. Can’t get enough of Drift Beach Club? One&Only Royal Mirage is also has a Daycation offer. It starts at AED850 for two adults, including Dhs400 in food and beverage credit. Drift is also has a ladies’ day offer every Monday and Tuesday. Beach and pool entrance fee is AED 75 and receive a welcome drink More info here

2. Start your summer break at White Beach Club Location: Atlantis At White Beach, the party never stops with these offers. Throughout the weekday, spend the whole day at White Beach for AED150. On weekends it’s AED300, fully redeemable on food and drinks. On Tuesday, Ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and snacks for AED150 After you’re done with the pool, head on to the Sunkissed Beach Brunch on Saturdays. It costs AED249 with soft drinks, AED299 with house drinks for ladies, and AED349 for men. For more info on White Beach here